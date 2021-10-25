Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

