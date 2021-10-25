Northern Trust Corp Buys 15,772 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.62% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $73,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $259.71 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $207.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

