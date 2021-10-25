Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of South State worth $77,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in South State by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

