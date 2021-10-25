Northern Trust Corp Has $72.39 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $72,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

