Northern Trust Corp Has $78.82 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $78,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GME stock opened at $169.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.88 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

