Northern Trust Corp Has $82.44 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of MKS Instruments worth $82,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,574,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $144.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

