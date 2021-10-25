Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $28,000 in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $295,000.

SPEU stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.