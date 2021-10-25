Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $28,000 in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $295,000.

SPEU stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.

