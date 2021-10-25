NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

