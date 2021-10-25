NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 241 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $358.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,688 shares of company stock valued at $178,887,044 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

