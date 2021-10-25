NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,334,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $159.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $159.82. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.24, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

