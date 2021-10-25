NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.91.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $182.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

