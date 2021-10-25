Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Norfolk Southern worth $213,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $15,760,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $286.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

