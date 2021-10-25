Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,495 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Keysight Technologies worth $194,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,425,000 after purchasing an additional 385,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.22 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

