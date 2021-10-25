Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 106,836 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Diamondback Energy worth $252,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of FANG opened at $109.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

