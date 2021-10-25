Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 225,569 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,619,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $218,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

MPC opened at $67.52 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

