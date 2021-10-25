Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 508,902 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,728,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $267,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

