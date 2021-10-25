NWI Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,150,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

