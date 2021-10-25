Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,489 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $32,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

