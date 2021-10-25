Observer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $749,558.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and $749,558.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00213239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00105576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

