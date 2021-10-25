Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.61

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 1570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.