OceanEx Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $95,220.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00068798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00070140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00101040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,133.24 or 0.99828435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06516406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021391 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

