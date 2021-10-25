Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 10.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.16. 232,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,254,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,294 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.