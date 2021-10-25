Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $529.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

