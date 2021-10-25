Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 728.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in PPD by 994.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 2,974,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $112,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.07. 3,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

