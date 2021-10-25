Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.09. 631,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,550,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.