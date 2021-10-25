Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 364,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.