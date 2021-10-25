Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes $463,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,137 shares of company stock worth $11,114,460 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day moving average of $256.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

