Odey Holdings Ltd Invests $276,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.4% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $322.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,299. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.