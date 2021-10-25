Odey Holdings Ltd Makes New $475,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.0% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.89. 15,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,694. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average is $413.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $485.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

