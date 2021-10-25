Odey Holdings Ltd Takes $440,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 3.7% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $14,953,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

BHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. 36,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

