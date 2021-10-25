Odey Holdings Ltd Takes $614,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.2% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $571.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $692.41.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.