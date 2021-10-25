Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $298,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

