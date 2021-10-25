Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $29.00 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

