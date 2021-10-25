Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

ODFL stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $323.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

