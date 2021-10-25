Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.