Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $85.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

OLN opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 212.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

