Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.29. 163,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,180. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

