OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Head to Head Analysis

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextGen Healthcare and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 2 3 3 0 2.13 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.11%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 1.78 $9.52 million $0.72 20.39 OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.34 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 2.31% 12.73% 8.41% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats OMNIQ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

