ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.