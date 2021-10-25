OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Stephens

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.15.

OMF opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. OneMain has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

