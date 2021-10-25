ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

