Oppenheimer Boosts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $60.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a PE ratio of -65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

