Optimal Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 846,213 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $108,190,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.41 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

