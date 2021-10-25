Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.22 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.950 EPS.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

