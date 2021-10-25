Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE OC opened at $89.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

