Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

