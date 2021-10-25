PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 2nd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,268,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,906 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $216,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW opened at $47.61 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

