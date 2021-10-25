Pamp Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00213718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00102489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

