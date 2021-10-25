Paradiem LLC Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Paradiem LLC lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $667.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $681.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

