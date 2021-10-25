Paradiem LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $200.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

